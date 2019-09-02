It's very rare that we get reoccurring updates of what Beyonce's up to in her day-to-day life so when the "Spirit" singer comes through to drop off a gallery of images on Instagram, we notice. Beyonce was in Philidelphia this past weekend for the Made In America tour stop and uploaded a series of images of her fashion get-ups that sees her accessories of choice and close up selfies.

We know that Beyonce and her husband Jay Z were enjoying Lizzo's performance since they were spotted watching the "Truth Hurts" singer do her thing on stage and considering the impressive line-up, Beyonce must have had a fantastic pre-birthday celebration.

In other Beyonce news, the singer is reportedly working on getting her girl band, Destiny's Child, back together for a reunion tour in light of their upcoming 20-year reunion.

"Beyonce has been desperate to get the girls back together with her in the studio and she can't think of a better time than 2020, when they will be marking two decades as one of the world's biggest all-female groups," a source explained.

"She saw the success of the Spice Girls tour and wants to replicate that — but far bigger and better. Beyonce has been meeting with Kelly and Michelle and discussing what they can do."