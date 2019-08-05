The Spice Girls have reunited since hitting the road to perform a number of shows for their beloved fans all over the world. Hits such as "Wannabe," "Spice Up Your Life" and "Say You'll Be There" take people back to the good ol' days when the UK girl band was the pop heartthrob hailing from the other side of the pond. According to reports, none other than Beyonce has been inspired by the reunion since she caught a show recently and now wants to do something similar with her former girl band, Destiny's Child.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

According to The Daily Mail, Beyonce wants to put on a show on a much larger scale to mark Destiny's Child 20-year reunion that's coming in 2020, marking when Michelle Wiliams joined the crew. "Beyonce has been desperate to get the girls back together with her in the studio and she can't think of a better time than 2020, when they will be marking two decades as one of the world's biggest all-female groups," a source told the publication.

"She saw the success of the Spice Girls tour and wants to replicate that — but far bigger and better. Beyonce has been meeting with Kelly and Michelle and discussing what they can do." We can't confirm for sure what kind of tour dates the trio are planning but we're always here for a Destiny's Child reunion tour.