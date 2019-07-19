Beyonce Delivers Gorgeous Visuals For Extended “Spirit”+ “Bigger” Video

Beyonce stuns in the extended video offering.

Earlier this week, Beyonce dropped off the stunning video for her song "Spirit" that comes off the soundtrack for Disney's The Lion King. Since the tape is now out in full, Beyonce has now delivered us an extended video that meshes the together the "Spirit" visuals as well as a video for the second song on the album, "Better."

The location for the video doesn't change as it was still set in the Grand Canyon with just even more gorgeous visuals and more appearances had by Blue Ivy. The Lion King: The Gift also features songs with Tierra Whack and 007 Shake throughout the 27-song offering.

"The soundtrack is a love letter to Africa and I wanted to make sure we found the best talent from Africa and not just use some of the sounds and do my interpretation of it," Bey said of the album. "I wanted to be authentic to what is beautiful about the music in Africa. A lot of the drums, the chants, all of these incredible new sounds mixed with some of the producers from America, we've kind of created our own genre and I feel like the soundtrack becomes visual in your mind. It's a soundscape. It's more than just the music because each song tells the story of the film."