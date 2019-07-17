Beyoncé Shines In The Africa-Inspired Visual For "Spirit"

"The Lion King" hits theaters this Friday, July 19.

With Blue Ivy by her side, Beyoncé stuns in the visual for her The Lion King: The Gift single "Spirit." Just last week, Beyoncé released the anthem to the world, and during the The Lion King: Can You Feel the Love Tonight ABC Special with Robin Roberts, the music video for "Spirit" debuted. During the special, Beyoncé, who voiced the character of Nala for the live-action remake of Disney's classic film, shared her creative vision for The Gift, the soundtrack she curated and produced.

"The soundtrack is a love letter to Africa and I wanted to make sure we found the best talent from Africa and not just use some of the sounds and do my interpretation of it," the singer stated. "I wanted to be authentic to what is beautiful about the music in Africa. A lot of the drums, the chants, all of these incredible new sounds mixed with some of the producers from America, we've kind of created our own genre and I feel like the soundtrack becomes visual in your mind. It's a soundscape. It's more than just the music because each song tells the story of the film."