Beyonce & Childish Gambino Connect For An Updated "Can You Feel The Love Tonight"

The new Lion King movie is officially hitting theatres next Friday. In anticipation, the movie hosted a red carpet premiere event in the Dolby Theatre in LA, which saw a number of star-studded faces, both belonging to the cast, as well as those just coming to get a first glimpse at the highly anticipated live-action remake. Beyonce turned heads as she premiered a shockingly different, but intricately beautiful hairstyle, and stars like Steph Curry and Chance The Rapper made the carpet a family affair. There isn't just the remake of the beloved Disney Classic movie to look forward to though, as the film will come alongside pretty kickass soundtrack as well, including remade classics and brand new original songs. "Can You Feel The Love Tonight" is one such classic song that makes it way back to this soundtrack, but this time Beyonce and Childish Glover perform an epic version, alongside Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner.

The reimagined soundtrack brings back some familiar elements from the original, such as composer Hans Zimmer - who composed the original 1994 score. But the classic "Can You Feel The Love Tonight" receives a slightly updated makeover. Bey carries most of the song with her signature powerhouse vocals, which kicks off with a Titanic-esque flute instrumental, and a humorous, half-sung-half-spoken exchange between Rogen and Eichner (who play Timone and Pumba in the new film). Glover comes in on his part with softer and more held-back vocals than we're used to, overall setting a vibe of magical wonderment - just as we should expect from a Disney movie.

