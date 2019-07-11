With the long-awaited live-action The Lion King officially hitting theaters nationwide next Friday, the movie hosted a red carpet premiere at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. The event saw a number of star-studded appearances from those who, not only starred in the upcoming Disney classic remake, but also from multiple Hollywood elites who didn't want to miss out on getting the first look at the forthcoming flick. The carpet seemed to be a family affair, as a number of stars showed up with their spouses and children, including Steph Curry and his adorable family, Chance and his pregnant wife and little Kensli, and Bey and daughter Blue Ivy. It was the latter who stole the show, with their gorgeous, show-stopping bedazzled blazer and tulle skirt moment. The two also sported some matching #blackgirl magic 'dos, opting for intricate braided hairstyles, but it's Bey's dramatically different hair that's making headlines.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

Beyonce, who plays Nala in the upcoming movie, wowed as she stepped onto the carpet, her signature long caramel locks nowhere to be seen. Instead, she chose to rock some super-skinny, side-parted, slightly darker-looking cornrows, created by celebrity stylist Kim Kimble - a striking look that fans have since dubbed "finger-wave braids." Kimble styled single braids at the edge of her hairline in swirling patterns, to create a baby-hair effect. At the base of her head, her cornrows cascaded into a long, low ponytail that fell down to her waist. Many fans have taken to comparing the star's 'do to that of Josephine Baker, the celebrated performer, World War II spy, and activist who wore a "similar, slicked-down wavy look in the 1920s."

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Fans took to Twitter within a matter of seconds to show their appreciation for the singer's hairstyle, "WHO YOU KNOW HAVE FINGER WAVES and BRAIDS , she so rich she don’t have to choose" said one fan.