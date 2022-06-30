Beyoncé is one of the most legendary artists in the pop/r&b space, so it should come as no surprise that fans get ecstatic whenever she releases new music. The artist has always been a pioneer in her field, and with each new project, you can always expect her to change up her sound, all while singing about the hardships that have been going on in her life. Albums like Lemonade are filled with emotional passages, and it's something fans can't get enough of.

Recently, Beyoncé dropped "Break My Soul" which was a definite change from what we're used to. The song had a house music feel to it, and following in the footsteps of Drake's own foray into dance music, fans were definitely feeling the new style. In addition to dropping a single, Beyoncé revealed that a new album called act i: RENAISSANCE would be dropping on Friday, July 29th.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Today, Beyoncé gave her fans some insight into the creative process for this album. For Beyoncé, this was the perfect way to escape from everything scary that is happening in the world. She wanted to make something that will get people dancing, something that elicits feel-good energy, allowing the listener to immerse themselves-- and if "Break My Soul" is any indication of what to expect, then she has certainly achieved her goal.

Per Beyoncé:

"Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration. I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are."





In the Instagram post above, the artist can be seen riding a horse in what appears to be bedazzled lingerie, resulting in a striking image. This could very well be the cover art for the album, however, nothing has been confirmed.

Stay tuned to HNHH for more updates regarding Beyoncé's latest project.