Beyoncé is revisiting the art of the visual album. It was announced on Saturday (June 27th) that the mega superstar will be releasing Black Is King, a new visual album inspired by the music of last year's The Lion King: The Gift. The project is set to be released via Disney+ on July 31st, 2020, a little over a year after the live action remake of The Lion King had its theatrical release. As you'll recall, Bey voiced the character of Nala, and helmed the album The Lion King: The Gift, which was released alongside the film and features artists like Childish Gambino, who starred as Simba, as well as Kendrick Lamar, Jay-Z, Pharrell, Tierra Whack, and more.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS

“Black Is King is a celebratory memoir for the world on the Black experience,” Disney and Beyoncé’s Parkwood Entertainment said in a statement. “The film is a story for the ages that informs and rebuilds the present. A reunion of cultures and shared generational beliefs. A story of how the people left most broken have an extraordinary gift and a purposeful future."

Per Variety, the visual album will tell the story of a young king’s “transcendent journey through betrayal, love and self-identity" as he is guided by his ancestors. Black Is King sets out to reimagine lessons of The Lion King for “today’s young kings and queens in search of their own crowns," and strives to pay tribute to voyages of Black families throughout time.

“These timeless lessons are revealed and reflected through Black voices of today, now sitting in their own power,” the statement reads. “Black Is King is an affirmation of a grand purpose, with lush visuals that celebrate Black resilience and culture. The film highlights the beauty of tradition and Black excellence.” A teaser for the film was released on beyonce.com, and can be found below.