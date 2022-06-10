It's been six years since Beyonce’s Lemonade, making it just over half a decade since fans have received a solo body of work from Queen B. On Thursday, her fans noticed that she had removed her profile picture across all her social media platforms, leaving an empty/placeholder avatar. The move prompted fans to conclude that an announcement must be imminent. A new album? An Ivy Park collection? Fans made sure not to get their hopes up as they cracked jokes across Twitter timelines about what could be forthcoming.

Screenshot via @Beyonce twitter

“Sometimes I think Beyonce does shit to just shake up the world. Like she took them pictures down and went to sleep,” one Twitter user joked.

Another joked, “blue ivy watching everyone freak out after hacking beyoncé and deleting all of her profile pictures”

Mason Poole/A.M.P.A.S/Getty Images

Last year, in an interview with Harper's Bazaar, the singer said she had been working on new music.

“I feel a renaissance emerging, and I want to be part of nurturing that escape in any way possible. I’ve been in the studio for a year and a half. Sometimes it takes a year for me to personally search through thousands of sounds to find just the right kick or snare...After 31 years, it feels just as exciting as it did when I was nine years old. Yes, the music is coming!”

Is the time finally coming, or is this simply an accident?

Check out more fan reactions below.