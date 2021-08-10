Most celebrities today post all their moves, leaving constant breadcrumbs for fans to digest and (over) analyze. Everything from chill days in the studio with collaborators, to the behind-the-scenes clips from video shoots, are often shared for the whole world to see.

Beyonce takes a different approach to her celebrity status, remaining off of social media unless for promotional purposes. This leaves the Beehive in the dark until the rare occasion Queen Bey does an interview. Harper’s Baazar struck gold with an in-depth cover story that revealed things fans have been dying to know.

Some critics in recent times have claimed that Beyonce was more transparent earlier in her career, but the singer has no time to ruminate on the past.

She told Harper’s Baazar, “I’ve fought to protect my sanity and my privacy because the quality of my life depended on it. A lot of who I am is reserved for the people I love and trust. Those who don’t know me and have never met me might interpret that as being closed off. Trust, the reason those folks don’t see certain things about me is because my Virgo ass does not want them to see it….It’s not because it doesn’t exist!”

It’s been two years since the release of the soundtrack for The Lion King and five years since Lemonade changed the trajectory of her career. Beyonce announced that during her hiatus, she has been working on a new project.

The 28 time Grammy winner stated, "I feel a renaissance emerging, and I want to be part of nurturing that escape in any way possible. I’ve been in the studio for a year and a half. Sometimes it takes a year for me to personally search through thousands of sounds to find just the right kick or snare...After 31 years, it feels just as exciting as it did when I was nine years old. Yes, the music is coming!"

