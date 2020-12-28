Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'oir have children from previous relationships but, this month, they welcomed their first baby into the world together, sharing the news with the world on social media. Gucci and Keyshia named their newborn son Ice, which makes a whole lot of sense considering the boy's parents. He's apparently being spoiled during the holidays, accepting a gift from the one-and-only Beyoncé, which Keyshia showed off on Instagram.

"Thank you Bey," wrote Keyshia Ka'oir on Instagram Stories, posting a video of what the world-famous singer sent over for their son. Her gift is thoughtful, and still a major flex that Gucci and Keyshia will happily use for months to come. Bey sent a fork and spoon set from Tiffany & Co., which is all silver and goes for $250 online. Ice will literally be silver-spoon fed for the first few months of his life.

Gucci Mane was seemingly pretty spoiled this year, showing off all of his gifts, including a bunch of other goodies from Tiffany's, an extremely-heavy looking new chain that says "Ice Daddy", and more. Now, he's got Beyoncé's gifts to add to the collection.

Congratulations to Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'oir on the birth of their first son together. Do you think a spoon and fork set is worth $250, even from Tiffany & Co.?