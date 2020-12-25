For many of us, Christmas represents time well spent with family over good food and music, but it also means plenty of gifts. And when it comes to holiday generosity, Gucci Manewas surely spoiled this year. In a series of Instagram posts, La Flare showcased the numerous, expensive gifts he was offered this year. To begin, an adorable photo of the rapper and his newborn child appears as the two feature all smiles by a stack of gifts and a massive Christmas tree. The following posts involve a set of icy chains Gucci was given along with a pajama set decorated with the embroidered words "ice dad" as an homage to his newborn son.

Indeed, Gucci Mane's true gift was received a few days ago when the Wopsters welcomed a newborn son into the family. After announcing that he and Keyshia were expecting their first child earlier in 2020, the couple revealed that they've welcomed their little bundle of joy and end of the year blessing: Ice Davis. Gucci shared a beautiful photo of his pregnant wife not long ago as well to confirm the baby's arrival.

Congratulations to Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'oir Davis on the birth of Ice Davis, but also Merry Christmas to the Wopsters.