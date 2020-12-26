Christmas day is a time for celebration and giving. Of course, the pandemic and the spiraling economy has forced many Americans to downgrade their plans. But that same cannot be said for the celebrities in the world. The lavish lives of rappers, actors, and singers was highlighted by extravagant Christmas gifts and gestures.

For example, Quavo blessed Saweetie with a brand new Bentley Continental, worth roughly $300,000. Luckily, Saweetie returned the massive sticker price present with one of her own.

Cars were a popular gift this year with Yo Gotti buying himself a new custom Rolls-Royce on Christmas, and 50 Cent gave his girlfriend Cuban Link a 2021 Big Cube Maybach truck. Rick Ross' mother blessed her son with a 2021 Cadillac Escalade.

Gucci Mane and his wife Keyshia Ka’oir received a present in the form of their new son Ice Davis. Keyshia gave Gucci an enormous chain with a pendant that reads “Ice Daddy.” 2 Chainz blessed his woman with Birkin bag, while his kids ran around with their nerf guns.

Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith took initiative and went door to door in Nickerson Gardens to give out toys to children since the pandemic canceled the annual TDE Concert and Toy Drive. Now that's showing heart. Meanwhile, Lil Baby got a new dog and Rich the Kid stunted in a new Maybach truck.