Beyoncé earned her first top 10 single on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in six years following the release of "Break My Soul." The song will be included on the legendary singer's upcoming album, Renaissance. The new track sees Beyoncé bring her singing talents to house-inspired dance beats.

The last time Beyoncé was listed in the top 10 of the Hot 100 came by way of 2016's "Formation." While her last appearance as a solo artist was in 2016, she's popped up on a pair of collaborations that found their way to the top of the chart in the time since. Her "Perfect Duet" with Ed Sheeran and her 2020 remix of Megan Thee Stallion's "Savage," both reached number 1 on the chart.



Beyoncé's seventh solo studio album is scheduled for release on July 29. She recently published a lengthy post on Instagram discussing the upcoming project, in which she shared the Renaissance album cover. The artwork features Beyoncé riding a horse in front of a black backdrop.

"Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom," Beyoncé wrote. "It was a beautiful journey of exploration. I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are."

