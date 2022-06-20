Beyoncé Announces New Single, "Break My Soul," Dropping At Midnight

Beyoncé has announced that she will be releasing a new single titled, “Break My Soul,” at midnight. The song will be the first track shared from her upcoming album, Renaissance, and the first music she's released as a solo artist since 2016's Lemonade, excluding The Lion King soundtrack and her collaborative album with Jay-Z, Everything Is Love.

Beyoncé made the announcement on her Instagram page, changing her bio to read, "6. BREAK MY SOUL midnight ET." The number six is likely a reference to the song's placement on the tracklist for Renaissance.



Buda Mendes / Getty Images

While Beyoncé has kept details regarding the new album minimal, she recently played the project for British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful, in honor of a new cover story for the outlet.

"Soaring vocals and fierce beats combine and in a split second I’m transported back to the clubs of my youth," Enninful said of hearing the unreleased songs. "I want to get up and start throwing moves. It’s music I love to my core. Music that makes you rise, that turns your mind to cultures and subcultures, to our people past and present, music that will unite so many on the dance floor, music that touches your soul."

The entirety of Renaissance is scheduled to be made available on July 29. For now, prepare for the sixth track, "BREAK MY SOUL," later tonight.

Check out Beyoncé's announcement on Instagram below.





[Via]