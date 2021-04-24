The BeyHive has been racking up those streaming numbers for Beyoncé today. On April 23, 2016, the music industry stood still when midnight hit and Beyoncé unleashed her surprise visual album Lemonade. Fans and critics immediately noticed a shift in the celebrated singer's style on the record, and soon, we received singles including "Formation," "Hold Up," and "Sorry." Meanwhile, Jay-Z became the subject of "Becky with the good hair" speculations.

Friday (April 23) marked the five-year anniversary of the record, and after fans flooded social media timelines with their favorite Lemonade and Beyoncé memories, the icon surfaced on Instagram with a message.



Frederick M. Brown / Stringer / Getty Images

"I’m grateful that this body of work has resonated so deeply with so many people," Beyoncé wrote. "I’m so thankful for all the beautiful souls involved in making one of my favorite pieces of art. As I celebrate five years of LEMONADE, I encourage everyone to continue healing, loving, forgiving and uplifting." The singer shared a series of photos from the album.

She concluded her message by saying, "I hope you find joy today. [yellow heart emoji]." The multi-Platinum-selling record went on to debut at No. 1 in several countries and earned Beyoncé just as many awards. Lemonade featured additional vocals from a dozen artists including The Weekend, Kendrick Lamar, Jack White, Diplo, Belly, and more.

Check out Beyoncé's post and revisit Lemonade below.