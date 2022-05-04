Benzino's one-sided beef with Eminem finally came to an end in March when Zino said that the beef was over. However, that doesn't mean that Benzino gained any respect for Eminem's penmanship.



Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images

This morning, it was announced that Eminem was leading the 2022 class of Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductees. While many celebrated Em's accomplishment, Benzino said that the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame treats hip-hop no differently than the Grammys without mentioning his former adversary. "Rock and roll hall of fame is just like the Grammy’s, they have no respect for our culture, Black or Hip Hop and if you don’t agree, you’re racist, period point blank," he tweeted.

Benzino isn't the only person who feels this way. Rolling Stone published an article pointing out that Em was inducted into the Hall Of Fame before the pioneers that paved the way. "Eminem has now been inducted to the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame before countless Black hip-hop pioneers who paced the way for his success. What message does that send?" The tweet linking to the article reads.

"So where’s Nas, Eric B and RAKIM, Kool Moe D, Epmd, Fearless Four, Fat Boyz, Lauren Hill, Little Kim, OutKast and 100s other Black rappers?? GTFOH," he wrote in a separate tweet.

What are your thoughts on Eminem's induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame? Let us know in the comments below.