We're not sure if hell has frozen over but there has been a major shift for Benzino. For nearly 20 years, Benzino and Eminem have been at odds. Their rift has been well-documented for decades as each controversial moment or diss track has been detailed in the media with chronological takes on the beef, but it looks as if Benzino has turned over a new leaf because he has publicly laid down his sword.

It was less than a month ago when Benzino was firing off insults about the Detroit icon and within days, he returned to social media to not only double down on Eminem but the rapper's fans, as well.



Kevin C. Cox / Staff / Getty Images

However, this week, Benzino shared on Twitter that he's focused on his legacy and the pride he has in his daughter, Coi Leray.

"To all @Eminem fans & Stans all over the world, the beef is officially over," Benzino tweeted. "I’m letting y’all know I have no hate towards any of his fans & recognize his contributions to Hip Hop. He truly is apart of the culture & 1 of the best to rock the mic regardless of his color." He added, "I realize that me going back and forth with his fans is not good for the culture, my spirit, my legacy and most important, my beautiful, talented daughter Coi Leray."

"I don’t want any negativity from me affect her dream. This is truly over. God Bless All." He also shared that he would be taking a break from Twitter but when he returned, the world would see "a different Benzino." Check it out below.