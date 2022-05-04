The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has included Eminem as a member of its class of 2022. The final roster was announced by the Rock Hall on Wednesday.

"Unbridled controversy. Unparalleled talent. Unmatched superstardom," The Hall writes to introduce Eminem on its website. "As the single best-selling artist of the 2000s, a 15-time Grammy winner, and the first artist to have ten consecutive Number One debut albums on the Billboard 200, Eminem’s accolades speak for themselves. His world-renowned status solidified hip-hop as the most commercially successful music on the planet."



Christopher Polk / Getty Images

Eminem has been featured at the induction ceremony twice in years past. He first made an appearance in 2009 to give a speech inducting Run-D.M.C. into the Rock Hall, and again in 2021 to perform “Rock the Bells” with LL Cool J.

Last week, the Hall concluded voting for a fan ballot which factored into their final decision on the class roster. Eminem finished second place in the voting.

Other members of the class include Dolly Parton, Eurythmics, Duran Duran, Pat Benatar, Carly Simon, and Lionel Richie.

"Congratulations to our newest Inductees, and to all the fans who helped them get here," the Hall wrote on its website, before announcing the date for the induction ceremony. "We're excited to celebrate with you on Saturday, November 5th in Los Angeles."

Beck, A Tribe Called Quest, Rage Against the Machine, Kate Bush, Devo, Fela Kuti, New York Dolls, MC5, and Dionne Warwick all failed to make the final cut, despite being nominated.

