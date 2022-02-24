Nearly two full decades later and Benzino still has bad blood with Eminem. One of the Detroit rapper's many rivals over the years, the creator of Hip Hop Weekly and The Source has taken many shots from Em in the past. The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star has responded with his own diss records, which made some noise, but never ultimately resulted in a serious rap career for Zino.

Despite so much time having passed between the onset of his feud with Eminem and now, Benzino is still tweeting about the Detroit-based hip-hop legend, responding to a tweet from rapper Money Man about how he's never listened to one of Marshall's songs.

"I ain't never listened to no Eminem," tweeted Money Man in a since-deleted post. "Nobody in my hood did," replied Benzino, clearly still feeling some type of way about the multi-platinum Super Bowl Halftime Show performer.



Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

When the Southpawer Twitter account taunted Zino for still being mad at Em, Detroit rapper Lazarus said, "Eminem came and changed the game. The facts are clear."

To that, Benzino had a question, asking, "Changed the game for who?"

Thus far, Eminem has not taken the bait and responded to his longtime rival. Do you think we could be witnessing Part 736 of their storied beef? Check out Zino's tweets below and let us know what you think in the comments.



