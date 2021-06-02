We're halfway through 2021 and it's safe to say that it's been a solid year for music already. Some of the top players in the game have shared new bodies of work while new artists emerge to claim their time in the spotlight. As we ring in June, many people are reflecting on some of the best releases of the year so far, as well as acknowledging some of the hard-working MCs that are grinding and keeping their pens sharp.



Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

Yesterday, Brian B.Dot Miller rattled Twitter when he shared his list of "top 10 best rappers of 2021 (so far)." Miller based the list on skill, performance and presence. Lil Baby sits atop of the list with J. Cole and Lil Wayne holding the number 2 and 3 spots respectively. Then came the double dose of Griselda with Conway and Benny The Butcher edge out Drake to round out the top 5.

Apparently, not everyone was fond of the list but instead of airing their grievances towards B.Dot, they took it out on some of the artists included. Benny The Butcher took to Twitter where he revealed that he was personally facing backlash for the list that B.Dot created. "That @bdotTM list be makin rappers mad at me like it’s my list," tweeted Benny The Butcher.

Benny has rightfully earned his position on that list. Following a prolific run in 2020, he returned with The Plugs I Met 2with Harry Fraud at the top of the year and recently followed it up with another new compilation album, Trust The Sopranos with 38 Spesh. Plus, Benny has pretty much been bodying every guest verse this year.

Check out B.Dot's list below.