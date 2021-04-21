Benny The Butcher Drops Off "When Tony Met Sosa" Visuals

Benny The Butcher and Harry Fraud's "Plugs I Met 2" delivers some new visuals, highlighting album intro "When Tony Met Sosa."

The Griselda trifecta have ensured that hip-hop fans have been satisfied for the past few years now, and Benny The Butcher recently kept the tradition alive with his brand new project The Plugs I Met 2. Produced in its entirety by Harry Fraud, The Butcher's acclaimed sequel has already garnered attention as a possible album of the year contender; such tends to be a habit for Benny, who has continuously raised the bar for what he's capable of achieving as a solo artist.

Today, The Butcher and Harry Fraud have come through with some new Digggers-directed visuals from Plugs 2, kicking things off with the introductory cut "When Tony Met Sosa." And while Tony Montana sought a lavish lifestyle lined with opulence and material gains, The Butcher's latest clip is refreshingly simple in execution. Largely centered around Benny's performance, the video serves the important purpose of keeping the focus on the potency of his lyricism. That's not to say a few distractions don't surface every so often, but Benny hasn't gotten where he is today by removing his eyes from the prize.

Check out the new video for "When Tony Met Sosa," the latest from The Plugs I Met 2. Be sure to support Benny and Harry Fraud by checking out their latest project right here.