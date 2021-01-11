Griselda has been one of the most exciting collectives to emerge in hip-hop in the past few years. They've tapped into a niche market in hip-hop's ever-expanding landscape, though they've proven to be some of the illest out right now. Benny The Butcher, specifically, has been positioned to do some big things. His close relationship with Jay-Z and of course, his incredible output has put him in a lane of his own.

Griselda slid through last week with the soundtrack to their upcoming film, Conflicted. Stacked with features, Benny had a few tracks on their and it looks like those were just teasers for 2021. Burden Of Proof dropped in 2020, showcasing Benny in a different light in comparison to some of his efforts alongside his Griselda cohorts. Now, he's readying for a brand new project and one that he's been teasing since last summer, the long-awaited sequel to The Plugs I Met. The rapper took to Twitter where he announced that a release date for the collaborative project with Harry Fraud which has been set for March 19th.

This will mark the first project released by Benny The Butchersince the shooting in November in Texas. The rapper has since been recovering, recently starring in the Buffalo Bills new NFL campaign and providing them with a new anthem titled, "Bills Mafia."