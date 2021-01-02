Buffalo native Benny the Butcher is teaming up with the Bills for a new team anthem and a coinciding merch collection which is available for presale on the team's official website now.

Bennett Raglin / Getty Images

“Went to go get it even tho they didn’t want me to have it @buffalobills @billsmafiapage,” Benny captioned an Instagram post teasing the collaboration.

The Bills tweeted a clip of the song on their official account which shows Benny rapping from the turf of Bills Stadium.

Benny discussed his Bills fandom during an episode of Bills Pod Squad, earlier this year. He explained that his dedication took off after attending a game against the Green Bay Packers.

"The weather was terrible, and it was a real game, it was a real perfect game to take my mom to," he said. "Because we didn't want to go to a game where the sun was shining. We wanted the elements. We wanted a real Buffalo Bills game."

He added, of his hometown, that, "Buffalo is not a place with the big, flashy lights. It's all about hard work. My hard work shined through everything."

Check out Benny's new track. "Conversation Cost," with Jonezy and Last Days, which the rapper dropped yesterday.

[Via]