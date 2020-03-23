It's important for us all to be listening to what the government tells us about COVID-19. Our actions can directly affect how long we stay in quarantine for, and not many of us are enjoying this self-isolation, so let's actually make an effort.

Bebe Rexha is telling all of her fans how important it is to stay inside and practice social distancing right now, but she's not just doing so with a boring-ass text post on her Instagram story. Oh no. She's doing it by stripping down to her birthday suit and covering up with the reasons why she's staying home.



Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

"Yes I was naked. Now that I have your attention please keep your booty at home," wrote the pop star on a photo of herself fully nude, holding up a piece of paper explaining why she's self-quarantining.

"#IStayHome for my grandma, my friends, my family, my fans," wrote the singer. She was nominated to participate in the challenge by Demi Lovato and Anne Marie, but they didn't say anything about taking her clothes off. She knows what gets people talking though, and she decided to test out her theory.

Bebe Rexha has nominated Tinashe, as well as a few others, to reveal the reasons why they're taking this pandemic seriously.

Stay safe, everybody. Wash your hands and, for the love of God, stay home.