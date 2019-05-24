mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Beast Coast Unleashes On "Rubberband" With Flatbush Zombies & Joey Bada$$

Erika Marie
May 24, 2019 02:02
2.2K Views
210
4
CoverCover

Rubberband
Beast Coast

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
91% (17)
Rate
Audience Rating
15 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
2 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

The track comes from their recent release "Escape From New York."


By now you've had time to take a good listen to Beast Coast's latest effort Escape From New York. For those of you who made it through the entire record, you understand that it's difficult to pick one stand out track as the collective has delivered a praise-worthy project. For the song "Rubberband," Erick the Architect, Meechy Darko, and Zombie Juice from Flatbush Zombies partner up with Pro Era's Joey Bada$$ to deliver a streets-style track that may come up short for some listeners. 

Catchy hooks on rap tracks make many believe that there should be a build-up that includes lyrical stylings that are widespread and approachable by the masses (a la "Hard Knock Life"), but if you're looking for that on "Rubberband," you'll be disappointed. There may be singing on the chorus, but the lyricism associated with these Beast Coast acts aren't for play-play. Also, make sure to catch Zombie Juice's Megan Thee Stallion mention.

Quotable Lyrics

I really hope you get everything you praying for
Even if that thing you praying for, my downfall
Amen, Hallelujah
I say I'm number one, you say delusional
I woke up like f*ck that humble shIt, I'm on my rumble sh*t

Beast Coast Flatbush Zombies erick the architect Meechy Darko Zombie Juice Joey Bada$$
4 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Beast Coast Unleashes On "Rubberband" With Flatbush Zombies & Joey Bada$$
210
4
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject