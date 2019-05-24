Beast Coast Unleashes On "Rubberband" With Flatbush Zombies & Joey Bada$$

By now you've had time to take a good listen to Beast Coast's latest effort Escape From New York. For those of you who made it through the entire record, you understand that it's difficult to pick one stand out track as the collective has delivered a praise-worthy project. For the song "Rubberband," Erick the Architect, Meechy Darko, and Zombie Juice from Flatbush Zombies partner up with Pro Era's Joey Bada$$ to deliver a streets-style track that may come up short for some listeners.

Catchy hooks on rap tracks make many believe that there should be a build-up that includes lyrical stylings that are widespread and approachable by the masses (a la "Hard Knock Life"), but if you're looking for that on "Rubberband," you'll be disappointed. There may be singing on the chorus, but the lyricism associated with these Beast Coast acts aren't for play-play. Also, make sure to catch Zombie Juice's Megan Thee Stallion mention.

Quotable Lyrics

I really hope you get everything you praying for

Even if that thing you praying for, my downfall

Amen, Hallelujah

I say I'm number one, you say delusional

I woke up like f*ck that humble shIt, I'm on my rumble sh*t