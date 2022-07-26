He may no longer be sitting in the Oval Office, but former President Barack Obama still has an undeniable amount of influence on his followers. After spending eight years as America's leader, the 60-year-old now has a far more relaxed schedule – one that includes dropping off an annual summer playlist to catch the world up on his music taste.

On Tuesday (July 26), the Honolulu-born politician delivered his round-up for 2022, featuring an incredibly diverse range of artists and songs, both new and old, for your listening pleasure.





"Every year, I get excited to share my summer playlist because I learn about so many new artists from your replies – it's an example of how music really can bring us all together," he wrote in the caption, asking his 35.4M friends to drop suggestions of their own down in the comments.

At the very top of his collection, Obama included Beyoncé's "BREAK MY SOUL" anthem from her upcoming Renaissance album. Following that, he listed "Vibe Out" by Tems, "Music For A Sushi Restaurant" by Harry Styles, and "Mighty Love" by The Spinners.

As far as the hip-hop and R&B genres go, the father of two spotlighted songs from Rosalía, Lil Yachty, Prince, Burna Boy, Doechii, Aretha Franklin, Bad Bunny, and Amber Mark, just to name a few.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Rather than selecting a song from Drake's Honestly, Nevermind album, the 44th POTUS opted to take us back to 2016 with a selection from Views – "Too Good" featuring Rihanna – followed by D'Angelo's "Spanish Joint" and Nina Simone's "Do I Move You? (Version II)."

Vince Staples, Mustard, Kendrick Lamar, The Internet, Omar Apollo, Wyclef Jean, and Lauryn Hill also landed on Obama's favourites list this summer – and don't get us started on his annual reading list, which you can check out below.





