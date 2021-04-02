mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Bankroll Freddie Unleashes His Fiery New Project Feat. Megan The Stallion, 2 Chainz, Young Dolph & More

Madusa S.
April 02, 2021 11:03
Big Bank
Bankroll Freddie

The rapper dropped off the project with assistance from the big names.


Quality Control rapper Bankroll Freddie began the rollout of his first project since signing to Motown earlier in the year with the release of "Add It Up." The Arkansas-native has finally followed up with the release of Big Bank, his first major release since last year's From Trap to Rap album, featuring guest vocals from fellow artists like 2 Chainz, Gucci Mane, Megan thee Stallion, Young Scooter, EST Gee, PnB Rock, and BIG30. 

Admittedly, there's something left to be desired in the beat selection throughout the project. Big Bank often relies heavily on layering his bars with repetitive melodies implementing similar arrangements, making for an interesting listening experience if you're not a huge fan of trap. Nonetheless, highlights from the project include the declaratory track, "Active," the 2 Chainz and Young Scooter assisted track, "Dope Talk," and "Pop It" with Megan thee Stallion. 

Check out the tracklist below and give it a listen. Of course, let us know what you think down in the comments. 

Tracklist

1. Set The Record Straight 

2. Last Real Trap Rapper 

3. Real Street N***a (feat. EST Gee)

4. Add It Up

5. Whistle 

6. Paper Cuts 

7. Dope Talk (feat. 2 Chainz & Young Scooter)

8. Pop It (feat. Megan thee Stallion)

9. Go The Distance (feat. PnB Rock)

10. Check

11. Rich Off Grass (feat. Young Dolph) [Remix]

12. Active

13. When I Shoot (feat. BIG30)

14. Rinky Dinky (feat. Gucci Mane)

