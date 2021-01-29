Bankroll Freddie Counts His Money On "Add It Up"

Bankroll Freddie first broke into the mainstream when his 2019 single "Drip Like This" dropped after he caught the attention of Quality Control CEO Pierre Thomas. A remix of the track was subsequently released featuring Young Dolph and Lil Baby. In his first official release since signing to Motown Records, the rising Arkansas rapper flexes his stylish chains, designer clothes, and luxury vehicles on "Add It Up."

As Freddie raps bars in celebration of leaving the streets for the music industry, his vocals are backed with haunting keys and thundering trap-drums. His Southern-flavor is on full display as he nonchalantly raps about how money isn't a thing to the new major-label signee, delivering a gaudy flex in nearly every line of the track.

The single arrives alongside a music video just as cash-filled as the song itself, depicting the newcomer driving through his hometown of Helena, Arkansas. Check out the visual and single below and be sure to leave a comment letting us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Money piling up, I swear a n*gga getting rich as sh*t

The way I feel today I might go cop me that new Richie sh*t

Ayy, I can pop the biggest sh*t (Pop it), double R, I'm really rich

You flexing with that lil' ass chain (Hahaha), I wouldn't buy that sh*t for my bitch