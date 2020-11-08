Baker Mayfield has had a topsy turvy year for the Cleveland Browns who are currently 5-3 this season. Just a couple of weeks ago, it seemed like this team was destined to go right to the playoffs but now, fans aren't so sure that they will be able to come through and make it there. This weekend, the team has its annual bye which means they will get some time off where they can practice and prepare for the next opponent.

Unfortunately for Mayfield, he won't be given as much time to prepare on the field, as he was recently added to the team's COVID-19 reserve list. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Mayfield has not tested positive for the virus although he was in contact with a staff member who did.

Moving forward, Mayfield will have to take numerous tests and quarantine himself. If he clears protocol, he will be able to return to the field as of Wednesday as the team gears up for their Week 10 matchup.

The NFL has been dealing with an abundance of COVID-19 cases this season as they are not using a bubble format like the NBA and NHL. It has been difficult for teams to overcome all of this although it's not for a lack of trying.

As the season marches forward, plenty more cases are expected to be reported, which could cause problems during the playoffs.

Justin Casterline/Getty Images