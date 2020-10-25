The NFL has reportedly fined the Tennessee Titans $350,000 for violating the league's COVID-19 protocols.

Wesley Hitt / Getty Images

Rather than any individual fines being doled out to players, it is the organization as a whole that is being fined. The team has reportedly failed to enforce mask regulations and has not communicated well enough with players working out outside of the Titans' facilities.

Throughout the season, 24 members of the Titans have tested positive for the coronavirus, the single biggest outbreak of COVID-19 across the league. Their matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 4 was postponed as a result. Additionally, their Week 5 game against the Buffalo Bills was delayed one-day.

"We've been completely transparent with the NFL/NFLPA during this process," head coach Mike Vrabel said earlier this month, according to ESPN. "We've made every coach and player available. The league and the players' association has spoken to every coach and player. We're very confident in the way that we've handled that and have been in constant communication with them regarding how to get back into the building."

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network says the team has "been told there will be escalated discipline with further instances of COVID-19 protocol violations."

[Via]