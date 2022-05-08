mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Bad Bunny Drops Off Surprise 23-Track Project, "Un Verano Sin Ti"

Hayley Hynes
May 08, 2022 15:32
CoverCover

Bad Bunny's first week sales projections put him ahead of Future's "I NEVER LIKED YOU."


Bad Bunny's long-awaited follow-up to 2020's El Último Tour del Mundo has finally arrived, boasting a total of 23 tracks and features from names like Rauw Alejandro, Bomba Estéreo, and Buscabulla, just to name a few.

As per Pitchfork, the Puerto Rican star worked with producers Mag and Tainy on his latest endeavour, with engineer Beto "La Paciencia" also assisting. Standout titles so far include "Moscow Mule," "Tarot," and "Aguacero," although the entire album makes the perfect soundtrack for any turnt up summer parties you might be attending over the next few months.

When Bad Bunny isn't in the studio making new music, he's been hard at work on his acting career. Not only will he star alongside Brad Pitt in the upcoming David Leitch film Bullet Train, but the Latin rapper has also been cast in Marvel's upcoming El Muerto film as the antihero.

Stream Un Verano Sin Ti below, and tap back in with HNHH later to stream more new releases from your favourite artists.

Tracklist:

1. Moscow Mule

2. Después de la Playa

3. Me Porto Bonito (feat. Chencho Corleone)

4. Tití Me Preguntó

5. Un Ratito

6. Yo No Soy Celoso

7. Tarot (feat. Jhay Cortez)

8. Neverita

9. La Corriente (feat. Tony Dize)

10. Efecto

11. Party (feat. Rauw Alejandro)

12. Aguacero

13. Enséñame a Bailar

14. Ojitos Lindos (feat. Bomba Estéreo)

15. Dos Mil 16

16. El Apagón

17. Otro Atardecer (feat. The Marías)

18. Un Coco

19. Andrea (feat. Buscabulla)

20. Me Fui de Vacaciones

21. Un Verano Sin Ti

22. Agosto

23. Callaita

