After starring in a few wrestling performances at a number of WWE events, Bad Bunny will soon bring his moves to the big screen as he's been cast as the Marvel superhero El Muerto, set to feature in the film of the same name.

During the 2022 CinemaCon this past weekend, the President of Sony Motion Pictures Group, Sanford Panitch, revealed the news that Bad Bunny, also known as Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, would be Marvel's next superhero in the upcoming Spider-Man spin-off, El Muerto, meaning “The Dead One” in English. The Marvel character is a wrestler who obtains his powers of strength and speed through his mask and costume. In the comics, El Muerto fights Spider-Man at a wrestling charity match and almost unmasks him, before Spider-Man injects him with something poisonous that paralyzes him. Despite this rocky beginning, Spider-Man later saves El Muerto's life, and the two team up together to defeat El Muerto's nemesis, El Dorado.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

At the event, Bad Bunny spoke about his excitement to play the role, "to bring El Muerto to life is just incredible." Adding that he grew up watching wrestling, he continued, "I’m a former champion so this is why I love this character. This is the perfect role to me. It will be epic to me."

Bad Bunny, will be the first-ever Latino actor to headline in a live-action Marvel movie.

Many fans took to Twitter to express their excitement for their favorite artist gaining such an important role. One user tweeted, "I'm just happy Bad Bunny getting a bag." While another user tweeted, "Bad Bunny is really making his childhood self so happy . now he going to be in a marvel movie."

El Muerto is set to be released on January 12, 2024.

