Looks like Jack Harlow's Come Home The Kids Miss You has some pretty serious competition. According to HipHopNMore, the 24-year-old's sophomore album is likely to be beat out by a surprise project from Bad Bunny when it comes to first-week sales.

It's been said that the 23-track Un Verano Sin Ti is expected to move 235K - 260K copies in the first week, paired with an anticipated 300 million streams. At the time of publication, 23 out of 26 spots on Spotify's global chart are occupied by new songs from the Puerto Rican artist.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

America's Spotify chart has awarded 22 of its 33 spots to Bad Bunny, and on Apple Music, he's taken over 21 out of 30 spots. If the album continues at this pace, it will take over Future's title of the best opening week of the year so far – he recently nabbed the trophy with the arrival of I NEVER LIKED YOU, which moved 227K in its first seven days out.

Harlow's highly anticipated album is projected to sell 110K - 135K copies in its first week, meaning that the Generation Now/Atlantic signee will likely be settling for a number two spot on the Billboard 200 chart.

While the numbers may not be high enough to top Bad Bunny, the Louisville-born performer sounds like he's proud of the work that he's done, and how far he's come in his career.

During a recent interview with Zane Lowe, the 24-year-old addressed rumours that he's an "industry plant" by saying, "My first tour, I went to Madison, Wisconsin, did a bar with eight people in it. I felt those feelings of not being the guy at all. Yeah, bravado on record, but then I’m going around and finding out I’m not the guy."





Read what else Harlow had to say about Come Home The Kids Miss You here, and let us know if you're surprised by the first week's sales projections in the comment section below.

