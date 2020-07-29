Loon, best known for being featured on Diddy's hit song "I Need A Girl" and for being signed to Bad Boy Records, has been released from prison.

According to XXL, Loon was granted his compassionate release after serving eight years for dealing heroin. He underwent a number of substantial life changes prior to getting arrested, changing his name and finding a new life goal.

The former rapper converted to Islam prior to getting locked up, legally changing his name to Amir Junaid Muhadith. He was on a trip to Brussels, Belgium when he was arrested and sentenced to fourteen years in prison. Until that point, he had been living in Egypt.



Scott Gries/Getty Images

Many of Loon's celebrity friends had recently gotten involved in his case, lobbying to President Donald Trump for his release. US District Judge Terrence Boyle ended up converting his sentence to time served, determining that the former rapper was not a threat to society.

There is currently no indication that Trump had anything to do with Loon's release but a document signed by Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, Faith Evans, Benzino, and more was passed to the President for his consideration.

He was originally scheduled to be released in August 2021.



Welcome home, Loon.