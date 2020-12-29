Babyy Chris 2K Goes Crazy In New "Mama's Baby" Video

HNHH PREMIERE: Babyy Chris 2K releases the new music video for "Mama's Baby".

Babyy Chris 2K made some noise in the fall with the release of his debut EP, titled 1000 BC. His rise has included co-signs from Kevin Gates, who assisted him on "No Harm", and a major chance taken by Island Records, who signed the budding star to his first deal.

He has continued to promote his new body of work for the last few months, getting all of his assets ready and coming through with the official music video for "Mama's Baby" today, which premieres exclusively via HotNewHipHop.

If you're not familiar with Babyy Chris 2K yet, this is a great place to get acquainted with his brand. In "Mama's Baby", Babyy Chris 2K is seemingly dealing with some issues with his baby mama, who leaves him a heated voicemail to start off the song. His style ranges from T-Pain to Future to the aforementioned Gates, which sounds pretty eclectic on paper but it works. The video shows the rap newcomer dancing on top of pianos, counting racks at his spot, and enjoying a night in with his babe.

"The song 'Mama's Baby' is actually one of my favorites off of my 1000 BC EP because it reminds me so much of my struggle," said Babyy Chris 2K. "Coming from where I'm from it just makes me feel like I should never quit. Being so into fashion, this video was so much fun to shoot. Just being able to switch into so many outfits was one of those 'I made it moments.' Also, something the fans might not know is during the scene with the pyrotechnics, I nearly burnt my face off!! I truly hope everyone enjoys watching it as much as I had enjoyed making it."

Check out the new Casso-directed video up above, and be sure to give a listen to 1000 BC.