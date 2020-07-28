Kevin Gates Links With Baby Chriss 2K On "No Harm"

Babyy Chris 2K is showing major potential to reach beyond the world of music into other realms. His zany personality and confidence on wax carries out in every video that he's put out so far. Following his big deal with Reckless Republic/Island Records, the rapper's made his debut and is showing major potential to be a huge star.

Today, he came through with a brand new video for his single, "No Harm" ft. Kevin Gates." A monstrous trap beat with muddy bass gives Chris and Kevin Gates an equal playing field to dabble with left-field flows and melodies. Though Chris' delivery is a bit more flamboyant, Gates' is a master as toying with his vocals to find his own pockets.

Check out their new collab below.

Quotable Lyrics

Mannequin fresh

Thumbin' through a check in a pair of sweats

Go 'head and flex, I'll hit your solar-plex

And place you in the stars

Already can't get in my foreign car

You not one of ours

One of the reasons I'm still goin' hard

Ain't promised no tomorrow

