mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Kevin Gates Links With Baby Chriss 2K On "No Harm"

Aron A.
July 28, 2020 13:33
128 Views
00
0
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

No Harm
Babyy Chris 2K Feat. Kevin Gates

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Babyy Chris 2K revamps "No Harm" with the assistance of Kevin Gates.


Babyy Chris 2K is showing major potential to reach beyond the world of music into other realms. His zany personality and confidence on wax carries out in every video that he's put out so far. Following his big deal with Reckless Republic/Island Records, the rapper's made his debut and is showing major potential to be a huge star.

Today, he came through with a brand new video for his single, "No Harm" ft. Kevin Gates." A monstrous trap beat with muddy bass gives Chris and Kevin Gates an equal playing field to dabble with left-field flows and melodies. Though Chris' delivery is a bit more flamboyant, Gates' is a master as toying with his vocals to find his own pockets.

Check out their new collab below.

Quotable Lyrics 
Mannequin fresh
Thumbin' through a check in a pair of sweats
Go 'head and flex, I'll hit your solar-plex
And place you in the stars
Already can't get in my foreign car
You not one of ours
One of the reasons I'm still goin' hard
Ain't promised no tomorrow 

Babyy Chris 2K
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  128
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Babyy Chris 2K Kevin Gates
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Kevin Gates Links With Baby Chriss 2K On "No Harm"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject