BabyTron & TrDee Share New Joint Track, "Blah Blah Blah"

2022 has been an impressive year for BabyTron, who delivered his Megatron album back in March, and followed it just a few months later with an induction into the 2022 XXL Freshman Class.

On his spring project, the 21-year-old worked with Glockboyz Teejaee, DaBoii, and GTP Daidoe, and for his latest single, called "Blah Blah Blah" he's teamed up with another quick-witted lyricist, TrDee.





The two artists take turns trading verses over the Enrgy Beats-produced track. "She don't post her n*gga, you can always send a shot at her / In the Hellkitty, I'm just tryna make her kitty purr," Tron's special guest begins his first verse.

"Head nod to my shooter, that's the okie-dokie / Cuddy dancing on the work, he damn near did the Hokey Pokey / Took his watch and had him curling up, shit, that's a rollie pollie / Cathedral ceilings in the crib, shit, holy moley," the ShittyBoyz member responds.

Stream "Blah Blah Blah" exclusively on YouTube below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more music updates.

Quotable Lyrics:

Why yo team ain't eating like it's Ramadan?

If I ain't the realest n*gga then I'm borderline

I just sparked me up some oppy, man, I'm more than fried

I'ma blow and shock the whole world like when Kobe died