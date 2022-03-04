mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Babytron Unveils His New Project "Megatron"

Aron A.
March 04, 2022 17:25
226 Views
00
0
CoverCover

Megatron
BabyTron

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Babytron slides through with his new project, "Megatron."


Babytron's emerged as one of the most promising new voices out of Detroit. As one-third of the group ShittyBoyz, he became a trusted narrator who vividly described the streets of Detroit through his humor. Last year, people took notice after he released Bin Reaper 2, and he isn't slowing down in 2022. Today, he came through with his latest project, Megatron. Laced up with a whopping 23 songs in total, he keeps the features to a minimum, with the exception of Glockboyz Teejaee, GTP DaiDoe, and DaBoii, who assists on "Chess Players."

BabyTron's prolific run in the past few years sets the stage for what seems to be a big year ahead.

Press play on Megatron below and let us know your favorite track off of Babytron's latest project. 

0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Babytron Unveils His New Project "Megatron"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject