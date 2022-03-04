Babytron Unveils His New Project "Megatron"

Babytron's emerged as one of the most promising new voices out of Detroit. As one-third of the group ShittyBoyz, he became a trusted narrator who vividly described the streets of Detroit through his humor. Last year, people took notice after he released Bin Reaper 2, and he isn't slowing down in 2022. Today, he came through with his latest project, Megatron. Laced up with a whopping 23 songs in total, he keeps the features to a minimum, with the exception of Glockboyz Teejaee, GTP DaiDoe, and DaBoii, who assists on "Chess Players."

BabyTron's prolific run in the past few years sets the stage for what seems to be a big year ahead.

Press play on Megatron below and let us know your favorite track off of Babytron's latest project.