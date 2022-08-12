Babyface & Kehlani Detail A Lover’s Quarrel On “Seamless” Single

Nights out with friends or lovers don’t always go as planned, as Babyface and Kehlani are reminding us on their new collaboration, “Seamless.”

The single arrived on Friday (August 12), and finds the “Toxic” songstress taking the lead vocals while the 12-time Grammy Award winner closes the single out with his own voice; production was done by The Rascals (best known for working with artists like Drake, Chris Brown, and Ariana Grande).

“Always givin' me hell every time that you drink / Two tequila shots in, now you wanna read me,” Kehlani calls out their drama-addicted partner on the first verse. “Tryna have a good time, now you wanna make a scene / You deserve an Emmy, girl, go and get your Emmy, girl.”

The new arrival will be found on the tracklist for Babyface’s upcoming Girls Night Out album, which is said to be “a sonic journey through love, heartbreak, and all of the emotions in between.”

Queen Naija, Ari Lennox, and Doechii are among other collaborators who will appear.

Stream “Seamless” on Apple Music below, and tap back in with HNHH later to hear more new releases from your favourite artists

Quotable Lyrics:

Always givin' me hell every time that you drink

Two tequila shots in, now you wanna read me

Tryna have a good time, now you wanna make a scene

You deserve an Emmy, girl, go and get your Emmy, girl