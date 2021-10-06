People are always finding new and inventive ways to secure a bag, and B. Simone isn't ashamed of her hustle. The social media influencer and beauty mogul is no stranger to viral moments, so when her unconventional Instagram offer popped up online, it quickly received attention. The Neighborhood Talk shared a screenshot showing B. Simone is on vacation in Mexico and has allowed her followers to pay $10 to be added to her "Close Friends" list on Instagram to get all the behind-the-scenes shenanigans.

Soon, B. Simone was made aware of the post and slid in the comments with an explanation.

"It's 1.40$ a day relax [crying laughing emoji]," she wrote. "And 3000 plus people (and counting) seem to want this content ! If you don't want to be on my close friends them I'm not talking to you [shrug emoji] see you 3k people in Mexico [red heart emoji]."

In her video promoting her $10 offer, B. Simone gives viewers a taste of what they've been missing out on. Most people aren't knocking her hustle while others think it isn't worth it. B. Simone certainly knows how to make the most out of social media, so it does not come as a surprise that she is charging people for content.

Check it out below and let us know which celebrity you would pay $10 for something like this.