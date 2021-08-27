B-Real & Scott Storch Enlist Ty Dolla $ign, Berner, & More On "Tell You Somethin'"

Cypress Hill's B-Real is a legend of the rap game and with his status comes a ton of respect from his peers. To this day, the artist is still dropping new music and he is also touring all around the United States with Cypress Hill. Over the past few months, B-Real has been in the studio with the likes of Scott Storch, where they have been crafting a new project called Tell You Somethin. Today, the two released the project, much to the delight of their fans.

This 10-track effort contains features from a plethora of dope artists including Berner, TSU Surf, Freeway, Krayzie Bone, DJ Paul, Ty Dolla $ign, and even Rick Ross. In true Scott Storch form, these songs have hypnotic beats that allow B-Real to truly shine. It's a great effort from these legends of the game, and you can stream it all, below.

Tracklist:

1. Get A Bag

2. Number 9 feat. Berner

3. Never Go Home

4. Hands Up Bands Up feat. TSU Surf

5. Triple OG feat. Freeway

6. Bad Day feat. Krayzie Bone

7. Mother Mary feat. DJ Paul

8. Runaway

9. Real G feat. Ty Dolla $ign

10. Let Me Tell You Something feat. Rick Ross