Aziz Ansari re-emerges after 2 years cooped up on the sidelines.
Lo and behold, Aziz Ansari has bounced back from the uncertainty that arose from the allegations made against him in January 2018. Without so much as a drumroll, Ansari broke the news: his imminent return to Netflix on July 9, by way of a stand-up special, directed by the one and only Spike Jonze.
As you can see, the clip depicts the comedian in a variety of intimate vignettes that set up the final taping of the stand-up special. Netflix's recruitment of Ansari marks the first time since the allegations first came to light - that he's participated in a creative project of any kind, be it television, film, or the good old stand-up grind (for the most part).
If you'll recall, the woman's allegations against Anzari were uncovered by Babe.net, in offering a platform to speak candidly about her alleged experience with Ansari. It took a month for Aziz to respond to her claims, but when he did, it came at the cost of his own mortification. “There were times I felt really upset and humiliated and embarrassed, and ultimately I just felt terrible this person felt this way,” he admitted during a comedy gig in February of 2018. Needless to say, without the woman's consent, I highly doubt Ansari will speak of the incident during his comedy special. Will you be tuning in on July 9th?