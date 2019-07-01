Lo and behold, Aziz Ansari has bounced back from the uncertainty that arose from the allegations made against him in January 2018. Without so much as a drumroll, Ansari broke the news: his imminent return to Netflix on July 9, by way of a stand-up special, directed by the one and only Spike Jonze.

As you can see, the clip depicts the comedian in a variety of intimate vignettes that set up the final taping of the stand-up special. Netflix's recruitment of Ansari marks the first time since the allegations first came to light - that he's participated in a creative project of any kind, be it television, film, or the good old stand-up grind (for the most part).

If you'll recall, the woman's allegations against Anzari were uncovered by Babe.net, in offering a platform to speak candidly about her alleged experience with Ansari. It took a month for Aziz to respond to her claims, but when he did, it came at the cost of his own mortification. “There were times I felt really upset and humiliated and embarrassed, and ultimately I just felt terrible this person felt this way,” he admitted during a comedy gig in February of 2018. Needless to say, without the woman's consent, I highly doubt Ansari will speak of the incident during his comedy special. Will you be tuning in on July 9th?

Rick Diamond/Getty Images

