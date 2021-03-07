Azealia Banks has always been an artist to do things in her own unique way and that is never going to change. Recently, the artist got engaged to her boyfriend Ryder Ripps and now, she is releasing a sex tape with him. This decision was made after giving her opinion on the new NFT crazy that has been sweeping the world. For those who don't know, NFTs are a subsect of the crypto industry, where you can own pieces of art and other materials, as a piece of code on the Blockchain. Some artists are selling albums and their visual art, while Banks is selling sex.

"Can someone please do something outrageous with this NFT shit? We’ve been talking about sex and gender for the last four years, getting censored for not following the 10192882839202 gender/sexual identity narrative and absolutely none of y’all have the balls to actually fuck. Can I see some ass and tiddies in this bitch? Where is the cock and balls?" Banks wrote.

Now, her NFT is doing big numbers on the blockchain as one fan has already bid 10 Ether on the sex tape. This amounts to over $16,000 although considering Ether is a volatile investment, that value could either plummet or skyrocket incredibly fast.

There is still quite a bit of time left in the auction, so if anyone reading this is interested, you better be stacking your Ether because it's going to cost you quite a bit. Not to mention, gas fees on Ethereum are quite hefty, which means you might be paying a lot more than you thought you signed up for.

John Sciulli/Getty Images for Nasty Gal