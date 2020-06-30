ryder ripps
- TechAzealia Banks' NFT Sex Tape Is Being Resold For $275 Million: ReportAzealia Banks sold her sex tape with her fiancé Ryder Ripps as an NFT for $17,000 and it's reportedly being resold for 150,000 ETH, which equals around $275 million.By Alex Zidel
- TechAzealia Banks & Ryder Ripps' Sex Tape NFT Sells For $17K, Azealia RespondsAzealia Banks' audio sex tape with fiancee Ryder Ripps sold for more than $17,000 on the blockchain. Now, Azealia explains her reasoning behind selling the NFT.By Rose Lilah
- AnticsAzealia Banks Is Taking Her Sex Tape To The NFT SpaceAzealia Banks is jumping on the NFT craze and some fans are willing to pay big money.By Alexander Cole
- AnticsAzealia Banks Shares List Of People She Loves: Trump, Candace Owens, Putin, & MoreAzealia Banks includes Donald Trump, Candace Owens, Vladimir Putin, Ariel Pink, and North West on a list of people she loves.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureAzealia Banks Announces She's Engaged To Ryder RippsAzealia Banks has announced her engagement to artist Ryder Ripps.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsAzealia Banks Suggests She's In A Relationship With Ryder Ripps: "Power Couple"She shared a post where someone called them a "power couple" along with photos of herself with the artist.By Erika Marie
- GossipVirgil Abloh Accused Of Ripping Off Pop Smoke's Scrapped Album ArtRyder Ripps claims Virgil Abloh's scrapped cover art for Pop Smoke's "Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon" is a knock-off of his chrome rose concept.By Aron A.