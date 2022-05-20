It's been a field day for Azealia Banks on Twitter today. The Harlem rapper recently made headlines today for calling out Jay-Z and Meghan Thee Stallion to defend Cara Delevigne, who had a seemingly confrontational interaction with Meghan at the BBMAs red carpet. However, just before that tweet storm, she professed that she's crushing on Florida rapper Kodak Black.

Azealia even quoted some lyrics from Kodak's hit with XXXTENTACION, "Roll in Peace", saying Kodak displayed excellent "literary profanity and profundity in the art form".

Kodak was recently featured on Kendrick Lamar's new album, Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers, which caused controversy among fans for his sexual assault conviction.

Azealia is no stranger to controversy herself, having recently traded shots with model and Ye's former girlfriend Julia Fox on Twitter. Known for speaking her mind on any and every topic (often with a lot of passion and bombacity), her and Kodak would make for an explosive match. We'll have to see if Kodak responds in kind soon, so stay tuned to HotNewHipHop for the latest updates.