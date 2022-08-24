When Azealia Banks hops on her Instagram Story to say something, usually she's throwing shade at other artists, such as Beyoncé, whom the New York native has dubbed a "creep" who "watches everything she does," or Cardi B, who she thinks is an "industry plant."

This week, though, the 31-year-old looks to be in brighter, less critical spirits as she had some exciting news to announce – the making of her very own reality TV show.

"Ok so the Azealia Banks reality TV show is happening," she penned earlier today (August 23). "I'm excited."

Though she didn't provide many details as to what viewers can expect from the forthcoming project, she did promise that her personality will shine through on the small screen, writing, "FINALLY, people get to see the real me: an asshole."

Before that announcement came, though, Banks couldn't help but throw shade at another rap diva – Nicki Minaj.

"I was supposed to start filming a reality show last month," she began. "But apparently Nicki gave the network an ultimatum because she knows I'll have better ratings... And now they all hate her and think she's ghetto, terrible to work with, overweight and boring."

The "212" hitmaker shared that she had three other offers in the bag, and it seems one of them came through based on her later celebratory Story.

Elsewhere in the news, Azealia Banks recently publicly reached out Lil Nas X in hopes of collaborating, despite the very brutal disses she's thrown his way in the past – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

