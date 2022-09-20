As new information about the August Alsina-Tory Lanez beef emerges online, the singer's mother had some words of encouragement for him. The singer faced backlash for the altercation but his mother assured him that he did "nothing wrong."



August Alsina performs onstage at Live! Red! Ready! Pre-Show at the 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Square on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for BET)

"Listen imma need you to be happy full of joy you did nothing wrong. It's not your fault for being the chosen one. You are victorious never let them see you sweet (sic). Dust off your feet you can't bring old dust into new territory," she wrote. "Jesus was hated by many til this day they still hate him. We are not exempt. The higher you go the more demons you have to fight. The blessing of it all is you have the AMOUR OF GOD!!!!!"

Alsina expressed his gratitude for his mother, as well as the healing journey he's embarked on in recent years following his battle with liver disease and the controversy surrounding Jada Pinkett Smith, which was the center of his feud with Tory.

"I’m So thankful for the healing that God has brought to my mom and I’s journey. I could lose it all today, & THAT would still be the greatest remaining gift known to the name and soul of August. Everybody stay safe, strive hard to believe in yourself and Jesus, and be sure to heal and clean your face w/ @encinawellness It’s FNF (fxk ninja free ) ingredients laced in that."

Last night, footage of the lead-up to the altercation emerged online which corroborated August's claim that he ignored Tory's handshake. Shortly after, audio of August Alsina confronting Tory Lanez surfaced.

Police are currently investigating the assault while Tory Lanez was subsequently dropped from Rip Michaels' tour. Tory has denied wrongdoing.

Check both of those out below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GOSSIP OF THE CITY (@gossipofthecitytea)