More details from Tory Lanez' altercation with August Alsina are coming to the light. After Tory denied assaulting August, claiming that he was in the studio after finishing his set on the "Fall Back In Love Comedy & Music Jam" tour. However, earlier this week, footage of the Canadian rapper attempting to greet the "I Luv This Sh*t" singer made its rounds online, contradicting Tory's original claim.

After video of August ignoring Tory circulated online, it was reported that the incident will be investigated by the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office. The footage in question was without sound -- but on Tuesday (September 20) alleged audio of the incident began to float around online. In a snippet of the audio, the voice of a man that fans believe is August Alsina can be heard confronting someone while stating, "I hate when ni***s don't keep the same energy. Why did you speak on my business online?"

The other person in the clip continuously asks "what energy" before the snippet ends. Neither Tory nor August have confirmed that the audio is official. Since the altercation, Tory has been removed the "Fall Back In Love" tour, and his role in the assault will be "throughly investigated." The DA's office released a statement to Pitchfork, saying, We are aware of the allegations that the defendant attacked artist August Alsina and are investigating these claims,” the statement read. “The allegations are serious and will be thoroughly examined.”

Tory is currently out on bond after being arrested for assaulting Megan Thee Stallion with a gun in 2020.