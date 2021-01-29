Atlanta Rapper Nechie Releases New Project "Shady Baby" Executive Produced By Gunna

On the first song from Atlanta rapper Nechie's new project Shady Baby, the rising star references his partners Gunna, Young Thug, and Lil Keed, claiming that they've made their millions through rap, announcing that it's officially his time to follow suit.

Following the release of his project SSN: Southside Nechi (The Full Story) and his features on Slime Language and WUNNA, Nechie is making his loudest statement as an artist, declaring that he's officially arrived with Shady Baby. The project is out today, releasing via Interscope Records. It includes ten tracks with features from Lil Durk, Yak Gotti, and Nechie's childhood friend Gunna. The Drip or Drown rapper also assumes duties as the executive producer of this project.

The body of work shows Nechie's versatility. The artist refuses to give away all his cards right away, choosing to show off different sides of his creativity and trickling out all of his best material.

Listen to the new project below and let us know your favorite song.

Tracklist:

1. No Lackin

2. High End

3. Debate

4. Stacking It (with Gunna)

5. Shady Park

6. Like A Dream (feat. Lil Durk)

7. Hard Body

8. No Dat

9. ESPN (with Yak Gotti)

10. Scars